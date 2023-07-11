NewsVideos
videoDetails

Small plane crashes into hangar in southern California, pilot safely evacuated

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
A light aircraft crashed into the roof of a hangar at Long Beach airport. After impact, the Cessna became lodged nose-down on the roof of a hangar. The pilot managed to survive with minor injuries and was taken to hospital. He was extracted from the wreckage by emergency workers.

