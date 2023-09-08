trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659436
Spanish President Tested Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Major G20 Events | G20 SUMMIT

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Spain's President Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will skip the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in India
