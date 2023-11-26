trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692418
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Contestants from 'Squid Game: The Challenge' are pursuing compensation for alleged injuries sustained during the intense competition. Legal representation, courtesy of Express Solicitors, claims two unnamed players suffered injuries, including hypothermia and nerve damage.
Follow Us

All Videos

Play Icon3:56
"Auger(Machine) Is Broken" International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
Play Icon1:33
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
Play Icon5:55
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
WATCH: Israelis Released From Captivity In Gaza Arriving At Hatzerim Military Base | Hamas
Play Icon2:11
WATCH: Israelis Released From Captivity In Gaza Arriving At Hatzerim Military Base | Hamas
Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat
Play Icon4:0
Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat

Trending Videos

play icon3:56
"Auger(Machine) Is Broken" International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
play icon1:33
'Devil Comet' on its way to Earth loses its iconic spikes and turns green after an explosion
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
play icon5:55
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?
WATCH: Israelis Released From Captivity In Gaza Arriving At Hatzerim Military Base | Hamas
play icon2:11
WATCH: Israelis Released From Captivity In Gaza Arriving At Hatzerim Military Base | Hamas
Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat
play icon4:0
Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat