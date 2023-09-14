trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662202
‘Strategic partnership with India has never been more dynamic’: US State Secy Antony Blinken

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Hailing the bilateral partnership between India and the United States on September 13, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the strategic partnership between the two countries has never been more dynamic. He said that India and the US are teamed up on everything, be it advanced semiconductors or defense cooperation.
