Supporters gathers in large number outside Pakistan's Former PM Imran Khan's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

Supporters gathered outside the house of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The gathering was done against the arrest of Imran. All the supporters were armed with sticks and during this DIG Rana Tahir Hussain got badly injured.