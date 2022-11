T20 World Cup 2022: Tomorrow's great match between India and Zimbabwe, know why the match is important?

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

Today is the match between England and Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup. But this match is very important because it will decide which team will be the second team to reach the semi-finals after New Zealand. On the other hand, tomorrow is a great match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne. Know why this match is being called important.