Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): How America become a 'Minipower' from a 'Superpower'?

Former Afghan President Amrullah Saleh has given a statement expressing displeasure on America's escape from Afghanistan. Amrullah Saleh has said that Afghanistan is not packed in the bag of the last American soldier, Afghanistan is still here. Saleh said that it doesn't matter if a superpower has decided to become a mini-power.