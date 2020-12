Terror camps at Pakistan's Balakot active again, Jaish-e-Mohammad resumes training terrorists; watch video

A video has surfaced of a Balakot terror camp where slogans were raised against India, Hinduism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per sources, terrorists are being trained at Balakot camps to carry out anti-India activities on Indian soil. This training is being carried out at the same place where the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted the airstrike against terror launch pads in 2019.