NewsVideos
videoDetails

This chimpanzee sees open sky for first time after 28 years in cage

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
This rescued Chimpanzee has recently seen the sky for the first time after 28 yrs. Vanilla spent her early years in a cage at a medical research laboratory. She has integrated well with the 18 other chimps on the island.

All Videos

Situation in Manipur remains grim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit areas
play icon4:38
Situation in Manipur remains grim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit areas
MP govt to include Veer Savarkar chapter in school syllabus: State School Education Minister
play icon2:46
MP govt to include Veer Savarkar chapter in school syllabus: State School Education Minister
Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
play icon2:7
Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida
play icon1:3
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur
play icon2:5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur

Trending Videos

Situation in Manipur remains grim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit areas
play icon4:38
Situation in Manipur remains grim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit areas
MP govt to include Veer Savarkar chapter in school syllabus: State School Education Minister
play icon2:46
MP govt to include Veer Savarkar chapter in school syllabus: State School Education Minister
Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
play icon2:7
Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Stopped In Manipur
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida
play icon1:3
UP: Continuous rain witnessed in Noida
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur
play icon2:5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur