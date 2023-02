videoDetails

This World | Bard vs Bing: Google and Microsoft fight it out for AI dominance

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 12:50 AM IST

#This World| Google and Microsoft are fighting a battle for AI dominance. Earlier this week, Google unveiled its chatbot Bard. But Bard made a blunder, Alphabet lost $100bn in market value. @VikramChandra brings you the details.