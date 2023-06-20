NewsVideos
Titanic tourist submarine missing with five onboard, search operation underway

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a sea craft carrying 5 people went missing off the coast of southeastern Canada. The missing submersible was transporting passengers to the Titanic wreckage. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed ownership of the missing sea craft. According to reports, the surface boat lost contact with the Titan submarine.

