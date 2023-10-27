trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680460
Tower collapsed in Rocket Attack on Israel

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Rocket Attack in Israel: On the 21st day of the war between Israel and Hamas, the war seems to be getting more fierce. There has been a massive rocket attack in Israel. The tower has been destroyed in this attack.
Israel launches continuous attack on Hamas even after 21st Day
Israel launches continuous attack on Hamas even after 21st Day
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?

