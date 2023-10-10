trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673220
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Truly, truly horrifying…”: UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns Hamas attack, extends support to Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
As the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants continues to escalate, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed solidarity with Israel. PM Sunak said that he will chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency response committee to discuss Israel.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Won’t allow Hamas to have this capability of attacking Israeli civilians…” Israeli MFA spox’s sharp message to Hamas
play icon4:59
“Won’t allow Hamas to have this capability of attacking Israeli civilians…” Israeli MFA spox’s sharp message to Hamas
“We believe Iran has a role in the actions of Hamas…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
play icon5:42
“We believe Iran has a role in the actions of Hamas…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
Sikkim Flash Floods: “This is the biggest national disaster…” Bhaichung Bhutia
play icon1:25
Sikkim Flash Floods: “This is the biggest national disaster…” Bhaichung Bhutia
Israeli airforce increases intensity of airstrikes in Gaza
play icon1:24
Israeli airforce increases intensity of airstrikes in Gaza
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
play icon1:49
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack

Trending Videos

“Won’t allow Hamas to have this capability of attacking Israeli civilians…” Israeli MFA spox’s sharp message to Hamas
play icon4:59
“Won’t allow Hamas to have this capability of attacking Israeli civilians…” Israeli MFA spox’s sharp message to Hamas
“We believe Iran has a role in the actions of Hamas…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
play icon5:42
“We believe Iran has a role in the actions of Hamas…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
Sikkim Flash Floods: “This is the biggest national disaster…” Bhaichung Bhutia
play icon1:25
Sikkim Flash Floods: “This is the biggest national disaster…” Bhaichung Bhutia
Israeli airforce increases intensity of airstrikes in Gaza
play icon1:24
Israeli airforce increases intensity of airstrikes in Gaza
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
play icon1:49
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack