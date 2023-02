videoDetails

Turkey: 2000-year-old Roman Gaziantep castle destroyed by deadly earthquake

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

With Turkey still counting its death toll and struggling to come to terms with the scale of the tragedy, the 2,000-year-old Roman-era Gaziantep Castle, a historic site and tourist attraction in Turkey has suffered massive damages. The Gaziantep Castle, located in the heart of the city faced the wrath of earthquake that struck in the early hours of February 06.