trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676363
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Two people shot dead in Belgium's capital Brussels

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
ISIS terrorists have attacked in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. This attack was carried out on two citizens who were residents of Sweden.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Joe Biden over phone call
play icon1:31
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Joe Biden over phone call
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th October 2023
play icon6:47
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th October 2023
Know how to overcome fears from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:50
Know how to overcome fears from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
US President may visit Israel on Wednesday,
play icon0:38
US President may visit Israel on Wednesday,
Israel to give befitting reply to Gaza-Lebanon, tanks deployed on both borders
play icon1:47
Israel to give befitting reply to Gaza-Lebanon, tanks deployed on both borders

Trending Videos

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Joe Biden over phone call
play icon1:31
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Joe Biden over phone call
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th October 2023
play icon6:47
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th October 2023
Know how to overcome fears from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:50
Know how to overcome fears from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
US President may visit Israel on Wednesday,
play icon0:38
US President may visit Israel on Wednesday,
Israel to give befitting reply to Gaza-Lebanon, tanks deployed on both borders
play icon1:47
Israel to give befitting reply to Gaza-Lebanon, tanks deployed on both borders
belgium shooting,belgium shooting news,Brussels attack,brussels attack 2023,brussels firing,brussels firing news,brussels shooting,brussels shooting news,sweden people attacked,attack on sweden people,Brussels,Brussels attacks,Attack,Brussels terrorist attack,brussels terrorist attack video,Brussels terror attacks,Brussels terror attack,attacks,Brussels airport,Airport attack,brussels attack update,Belgium attack,stabbing attack in brussels,Terror attack,