U.S. Debt Ceiling: Here's What Could've Happened if the U.S. Defaulted on Its Debt

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
The U.S. Senate on Thursday (June 1) passed bipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default. Why was the USA worried about the default? Watch the full story...

