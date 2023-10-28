trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680908
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UN calls out for humanitarian truce in Israel-Palestine Conflict

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War Update: Today 22 days have passed since the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the ceasefire proposal has been passed in the UN. After which Hamas expressed happiness over this and asked to implement this proposal immediately. Along with this, Hamas has also asked Israel to stop bombing.
Follow Us

All Videos

Drugs worth Rs 16 crore recovered from Maharashtra's Solapur
play icon1:0
Drugs worth Rs 16 crore recovered from Maharashtra's Solapur
Israel launches continuous attacks on Gaza
play icon7:41
Israel launches continuous attacks on Gaza
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon1:25
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
play icon1:40
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
Is Pakistan behind the punishment of 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon4:5
Is Pakistan behind the punishment of 8 Indians in Qatar?

Trending Videos

Drugs worth Rs 16 crore recovered from Maharashtra's Solapur
play icon1:0
Drugs worth Rs 16 crore recovered from Maharashtra's Solapur
Israel launches continuous attacks on Gaza
play icon7:41
Israel launches continuous attacks on Gaza
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon1:25
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
play icon1:40
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
Is Pakistan behind the punishment of 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon4:5
Is Pakistan behind the punishment of 8 Indians in Qatar?
hamas israel war,hamas israel,hamas israel news,hamas israel news hindi,israel hamas war voting,voting on israel hamas war,Israel,israel vs hamas today,Israel news,Israel war,israel vs palestine fighting,israel news hindi,Hamas,hamas killing israeli families,hamas vs israel news,Israel attack,israel attack palestine hindi,israel attack on gaza latest news hindi,Netanyahu,israel war day 22,un pass yudhviram offer,un on hamas,hamas on israel,