UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
War between Israel and Hamas is still underway. Meanwhile, voting has been done in UNGA over Israel-Hamas conflict. During the voting, about 153 countries have supported the ceasefire. Know in detail in this report which countries have voted in support and which one's have voted against it.

