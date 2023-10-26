trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680352
US: At Least 22 Killed, Dozens Wounded After Mass Shootings In Maine

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
At least 22 people have been killed after multiple shootings in the US’s Lewiston. As many as 50 to 60 people were reportedly injured in the incident. But it was not immediately clear how many were injured due to gunfire.
