US In Close Coordination With Canada, Urges India To Cooperate Over Nijjar’s Death

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada are at an all-time high after PM Trudeau’s “absurd” allegation against India. Partner nations such as the US, UK, and Australia have expressed their concerns over the ‘serious allegation’. The US has said it is in close coordination with Canada over allegations against the Indian government.
