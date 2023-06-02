NewsVideos
videoDetails

US President Joe Biden Trips And Falls On Stage, Says 'Sandbagged'

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
President Joe Biden stumbled and fell during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy. Soon after this, President Biden quipped that he got "sandbagged". Three people assisted the 80-year-old US president in quickly getting up on one knee.

All Videos

BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
2:50
BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case

Trending Videos

2:50
BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
World News Joe Biden,