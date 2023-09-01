trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656442
NewsVideos
videoDetails

US State Georgia Recognises October As ‘Hindu Heritage Month’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
United States’s Georgia has officially designated October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’. This is done to recognise the contributions of the 'vibrant' Hindu-American community within the state. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a proclamation declaring October as the month of 'Hindu heritage'.
Follow Us

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
play icon4:45
Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
play icon10:51
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
play icon9:2
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
play icon0:42
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
INDIA Alliance Party forms Coordination Committee, sets seat sharing formula
play icon8:6
INDIA Alliance Party forms Coordination Committee, sets seat sharing formula

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
play icon4:45
Arvind Kejriwal attacks Modi Government during INDIA Alliance Meet in Mumbai
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
play icon10:51
Mumbai Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties ends in Mumbai, names of 13-member committee announced
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
play icon9:2
Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
play icon0:42
Richa Chadha Turns Heads With Her Elegant Fashion In Mumbai
INDIA Alliance Party forms Coordination Committee, sets seat sharing formula
play icon8:6
INDIA Alliance Party forms Coordination Committee, sets seat sharing formula