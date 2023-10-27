trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680555
'US won't be spared' Iran Warns The US At The UN Over The Gaza Attacks | Israel-Hamas War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
ran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned US at the United Nations on October 26 that if Israel’s high-scale retaliation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire.”
