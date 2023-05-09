हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Violence erupted in Pakistan after the arrest of former PAK PM
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 09, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
The situation in Pakistan has worsened after the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.
×
All Videos
3:5
Imran Khan Arrested Inside Court, Whisked Away By Paramilitary Personnel
9:44
Taal Thok Ke: Why Allah could not stop the arrest of Imran Khan - Deepak Chaurasia
6:46
Judge furious over Imran Khan's arrest
2:1
Pakistani journalist said on the arrest of Imran Khan, did not think he would be arrested..
9:44
Taal Thok Ke: Why Allah could not stop the arrest of Imran Khan - Deepak Chaurasia
Trending Videos
3:5
Imran Khan Arrested Inside Court, Whisked Away By Paramilitary Personnel
9:44
Taal Thok Ke: Why Allah could not stop the arrest of Imran Khan - Deepak Chaurasia
6:46
Judge furious over Imran Khan's arrest
2:1
Pakistani journalist said on the arrest of Imran Khan, did not think he would be arrested..
9:44
Taal Thok Ke: Why Allah could not stop the arrest of Imran Khan - Deepak Chaurasia
imran khan arrested,imran khan today,imran khan arrest,Imran Khan,imran khan arrested news,imran khan today news,imran khan live,imran khan latest,imran khan speech,imran khan arrest news,imran khan latest news,imran khan arrest latest news,imran khan pre arrest bail,imran khan live today,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan arrested today,imran khan arrest orders,imran khan news,imran khan arrest today,imran khan speech today,imran khan zaman park,