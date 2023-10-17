trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676497
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Indian eyewitness trapped in Israel

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict: After Hamas' attack on Israel, Israel is seen continuously attacking Hamas. Today has been the 11th day but these attacks are still not stopping. Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal has an exclusive conversation with an Indian woman trapped in Israel who was present in Israel at the time of the attack. Know the ordeal of the Indian woman in detail in this report.
