trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673466
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch exclusive ground report from Car

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Ground Report from Israel: The war continues between Israel and Hamas. Amidst all this, Zee News reporter Vishal Pandey has reached ground zero. In this report, see the car which was attacked by the terrorists and the place from where the kidnapping took place.
Follow Us

All Videos

Around 1500 terrorist in Israel
play icon13:55
Around 1500 terrorist in Israel
3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
play icon3:58
3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
play icon4:50
"It's terrifying…" Israeli Tourists In Himachal's 'Mini Israel' Express Their Views On The Israel-Palestine Conflict
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For
play icon4:29
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For "Unpermitted" Palestine Solidarity March
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV
play icon1:12
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV

Trending Videos

Around 1500 terrorist in Israel
play icon13:55
Around 1500 terrorist in Israel
3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
play icon3:58
3 Children Killed, One Missing: Gazan Survivor Narrates Misery After Israeli Counterstrike
play icon4:50
"It's terrifying…" Israeli Tourists In Himachal's 'Mini Israel' Express Their Views On The Israel-Palestine Conflict
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For
play icon4:29
Israel-Hamas war | Four AMU Students Arrested For "Unpermitted" Palestine Solidarity March
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV
play icon1:12
Israel alert near Golan Heights! Fear of infiltration through UAV
israel ground report,israel palestine conflict,Israel Hamas War,israel palestine war,Israel Palestine,Israel,israel vs palestine,Palestine,palestine and israel,israel palestine crisis,israel palestine tensions,israel and palestine,israel palestine attack,palestine attacks israel,israel palestine border,israel vs palestine military,Israel Gaza,israel palestine conflict history,palestine vs israel,israel and palestine history,Israel war,Gaza,Zee News,