Watch Zee News' ground report from Israel's Sderot where Hamas attacked

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Zee News Ground Report from Israel: After Hamas' attack on Israel, Israel has now become furious and the attacks are not stopping. Meanwhile, watch the exclusive ground report of Zee News reporter Vishal Pandey from Sderot, Israel where Hamas terrorists attacked.
