WB: India, US Air Force holds joint exercise Cope India 23 in Kalaikunda

|Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Exercise Cope India 23, a bilateral air exercise between IAF and the US Air Force held at Kalaikunda. The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding between the two Air Forces and share their best practices. B1-B heavy bomber jets and F-15 E fighter jets of the US Air Force for the first time participated in Cope India 23. C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft of the US Air Force also participated in the exercise Meanwhile, The Indian Air Force fielded Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Jaguar and Tejas fighter jets. Cope India began in 2004 as a fighter training exercise held at Air Station Gwalior, India. The exercise has evolved to incorporate subject matter expert exchanges, air mobility training, airdrop training and large-force exercises.

