“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Israel’s military pounded northern Gaza and warned it would increase its attacks as country’s war with Hamas entered day 16. Amid the conflict, PM Netanyahu met with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on October 21 in Tel Aviv.
