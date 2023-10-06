trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671549
"We Assume There Would Be Reduction…" MEA On A 'Much Higher' Canadian Diplomatic Presence In India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Responding to reports claiming that India has asked Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Canadian diplomatic presence is much higher in India and they assume “there would be reduction”.
