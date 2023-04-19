NewsVideos
videoDetails

What are the Zombie Knives and Why is UK Govt Changing Laws on them? | Rishi Sunak | United Kingdom

|Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
The government has announced plans to crackdown on lethal "zombie knives" and machetes, amid a rise in the use of the dangerous blades.

All Videos

Asad Viral Video: Old video of Mafia Asad surfaces
3:29
Asad Viral Video: Old video of Mafia Asad surfaces
Fierce fire breaks out in firecracker shop in Mysore
0:55
Fierce fire breaks out in firecracker shop in Mysore
Gurugram Police raids houses of gangsters and their associates
4:7
Gurugram Police raids houses of gangsters and their associates
India overtakes China to become world's most populous country
0:49
India overtakes China to become world's most populous country
Atiq's financier Mohammad Muslim arrested by UP STF
3:49
Atiq's financier Mohammad Muslim arrested by UP STF

Trending Videos

3:29
Asad Viral Video: Old video of Mafia Asad surfaces
0:55
Fierce fire breaks out in firecracker shop in Mysore
4:7
Gurugram Police raids houses of gangsters and their associates
0:49
India overtakes China to become world's most populous country
3:49
Atiq's financier Mohammad Muslim arrested by UP STF