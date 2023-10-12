trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674383
NewsVideos
videoDetails

White House spokesperson John Kirby makes big statement on Ukraine funding

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
John Kirby on Ukraine Funding: A big statement from White House spokesperson John Kirby has come out. He has said that America will now stop funding Ukraine. Let us tell you that America has been helping Ukraine financially for a long time. But now America will not provide funding.
Follow Us

All Videos

India launches Operation Ajay to get back stranded Indians from Israel
play icon10:8
India launches Operation Ajay to get back stranded Indians from Israel
Batla House Encounter Case: How did terrorist Aariz Khan escape hanging?
play icon1:45
Batla House Encounter Case: How did terrorist Aariz Khan escape hanging?
Israeli Army makes huge claim, 'ISIS flag found at the site of Hamas attack'
play icon1:13
Israeli Army makes huge claim, 'ISIS flag found at the site of Hamas attack'
Hamas clarifies after Israel's accusation
play icon0:42
Hamas clarifies after Israel's accusation
Israel Hamas War Update: 56 countries entered Israel war!
play icon3:3
Israel Hamas War Update: 56 countries entered Israel war!

Trending Videos

India launches Operation Ajay to get back stranded Indians from Israel
play icon10:8
India launches Operation Ajay to get back stranded Indians from Israel
Batla House Encounter Case: How did terrorist Aariz Khan escape hanging?
play icon1:45
Batla House Encounter Case: How did terrorist Aariz Khan escape hanging?
Israeli Army makes huge claim, 'ISIS flag found at the site of Hamas attack'
play icon1:13
Israeli Army makes huge claim, 'ISIS flag found at the site of Hamas attack'
Hamas clarifies after Israel's accusation
play icon0:42
Hamas clarifies after Israel's accusation
Israel Hamas War Update: 56 countries entered Israel war!
play icon3:3
Israel Hamas War Update: 56 countries entered Israel war!
John Kirby,White House,Ukraine,Ukraine news,America,america on ukraine,america on ukraine funding,john kirby on america,john kirby latest speech,john kirby latest news,breaking,Zee News,russia ukraine war,war in ukraine,Russia vs Ukraine war,russia vs ukraine war update,war,ukraine war video footage,ukraine war news,russia ukraine war news,ukraine russia news,russia ukraine war update,ukraine latest,russia ukraine conflict,russia ukraine crisis,