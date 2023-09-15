trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662689
Who was Jaahnavi Kandula? A Student Killed By Police Cruiser In Seattle

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman died after being struck by a Seattle police vehicle in the US. Jaahnavi Kandula was killed after being flung 100 feet away as a police car struck her. The car was being driven by police officer Kevin Dave at a speed of nearly 120 kmph.
