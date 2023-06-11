NewsVideos
World At War: Russian satellite's keen eye on Ukraine's weapons

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
A fierce war has been going on between Ukraine and Russia for 1.5 years. Modern weapons have also been used in this war. But Russia is now using satellite to monitor Ukraine's weapons. Watch our special news on Ukraine-Russia-war in World at War.

