World News: US Conducts Test Of Ballistic Missile 'Minuteman 3'

China showed its missile power to the world by conducting military exercises in the midst of Taiwan dispute, but now America's 'Minuteman-3' missile test has increased its concern. Watch this report.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

