Zee News special report from ground zero amid ongoing tension in China and Taiwan

Zee News correspondent Vishal Pandey tried to know what is the situation in Taiwan amid the ongoing tension in China and Taiwan. Vishal Pandey is present at Ground Zero in Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

Zee News correspondent Vishal Pandey tried to know what is the situation in Taiwan amid the ongoing tension in China and Taiwan. Vishal Pandey is present at Ground Zero in Taiwan.