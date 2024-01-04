80-Year-Old Retired IPS Officer Stuns Netizens With His Fitness Regime

You must have probably heard that age should never hinder one from staying fit and healthy. Inspiringly, an 80-year-old retired IPS officer, Mr LC Amarnathan, is setting an example with his rigorous exercise routine, including bench press, dumb-bells, and ab movements, showcasing impressive fitness and strength. With his rigorous exercise regime, he has taken the internet by storm and stunned netizens.

“This is what inspiration looked like this morning. Mr LC Amarnathan, IPS (Rtd.) is 80 years old,” IPS officer Arun Bothra wrote on X on Wednesday, January 3.

This is what inspiration looked like today morning.



Mr. LC Amarnathan, IPS (Rtd.) is 80 years old. pic.twitter.com/8kfChDYKUh — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) January 3, 2024

The post currently has over 75,000 views, and netizens has filled the comments section with inspirational messages. “Sir, Age is never a barrier to start. In a country like India mediocrity is a norm so when you see examples like this elderly gentleman we think this is an exception. The only place one has to stay permanently is the body, so let us all respect, worship and love it,” a user commented. "Inspirational," commented another. "We all should strive to be that fit and healthy. Its actual re-tire, tire with workout post retirement," commented another X user.

“I am gonna show this to my Dad who’s 83. Will help me convince him better when I insist he goes for his evening walk,” another user commented. “Quite fit at this age. Really impressive,” yet another netizen complimented.