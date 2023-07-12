Kadhi Wali Panipuri: Viral Video Takes Internet By Storm, Ignites Food Debate

Pani puri or golgappa, whatever you call it, holds a special place among street food lovers in India. People love the tangy flavors that come with every bite of this iconic street food. However, there are times when pani puri is subject to experimentation, particularly by street food vendors. From adding elements like chocolate and ice cream to even pizza, the experiments this humble street is subject to are endless. This trend of experimenting with pani puri is prevalent not just in street food stalls but also high-end restaurants. However, a recent innovation in Ahmedabad has caused quite a stir on the internet.

A video featuring ‘kadhi wali pani puri’ or ‘kadhipuri’ has garnered mixed reactions among food enthusiasts. The clip, shared by popular Instagram blogger @foodiepopcorn, shows puris filled with fried boondi, traditionally used in sweet and tangy kadhi, and served in a bowl.

Take a look:



cre Trending Stories

Opinions on this unique twist are sharply divided. While some advocate for culinary experimentation and embracing new flavors, most reactions express disbelief and a hint of offense. Many people wish to preserve the sanctity of their beloved pani puri, free from unconventional and random combinations.

Many users even questioned the need for such a dish when the original pani puri is already a hit.

One comment read, “At least leave pani puri out of this.”

Another user wrote, “Justice for Pani puri.”

A few users even sarcastically suggested creating a poisonous version of the dish, reflecting their strong opposition.

Some of the other recent pani puri twists that have been trolled include pizza pani puri, ras malai golgappe, and maggi phuchka.