Amazon Delivery Man Gets Surprise Pool Invitation By Homeowner And Takes A Dip

A homeowner in California, expecting a parcel, left a note for the Amazon delivery man, asking him to use their backyard pool for a swim.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The video of an Amazon delivery man is going viral.
  • It shows him taking a dip in a homeowner's pool.
  • He was asked to use the pool by the homeowner himself.

Amazon Delivery Man Gets Surprise Pool Invitation By Homeowner And Takes A Dip The video has amassed around 9K views. (Photo credits: Twitter)

Delivery persons have a very tough responsibility to drive around the city for dropping off packages even during extreme weather conditions. There have been various reports that suggest how these delivery people faint due to heat exhaustion while working on days with adverse situations. However, there are always exceptions. Recently, a video has been going viral on social media. The video is of an Amazon delivery person who goes for a swim in a homeowner's backyard. Well, he goes for a swim after he gets a special invitation from a homeowner where he was supposed to deliver a product.

Amazon Delivery Man Takes A Dip Into Homeowner's Pool

All this began after a homeowner in Gardena, California, near Los Angeles left a note for a delivery person asking him to use their backyard pool for a swim as they were expecting a delivery. The video shows that the man finds the note and makes his way through the backyard of the house. He, without a doubt, keeps the remaining packages he had on the doorstep. Also, he drops his valuables there. As the video proceeds, the man can be seen diving into the pool over the diving board.

The caption of the video shared on X read, “An Amazon Driver Goes for a Swim in Somebody's Pool A homeowner in Gardena, California, near Los Angeles, was expecting a delivery, so they left a note inviting the Amazon driver to go for a swim in their backyard pool. He took 'em up on it.”

The viral video received comments like “nice,” “fantastic” and “adorable.” Shared on July 24, it has amassed around 9K views on the micro-blogging site.

Delivery person Invited To Walk On The Grass

However, it is not the first time that a video about an Amazon delivery person is making rounds on the Internet. Earlier, another video was widely shared by people on social media, which displayed an Amazon driver, who was making a delivery, on the verge of walking onto the grass of the homeowner but stopped thinking it would be disrespectful. However, he gets the permission from homeowner to run across the grass. The video went on to become viral.

