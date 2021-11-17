हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Big Bull

Bengaluru bull Krishna is worth Rs 1 crore for THIS reason

Krishna bull belongs to Hallikar breed that is known for its strength. It's mostly found in South Karnataka region.

Bengaluru bull Krishna is worth Rs 1 crore for THIS reason

A bull named Krishna has been hitting headlines for its unique features. The bull is believed to be of worth Rs 1 crore for its special features.

If reports are to be believed than this bull’s semen is being sold at Rs 1,000 per dose. The animal’s beautiful features have made it the audience’s favourite at the Krishi Mela 2021 in Bengaluru. The fair started on November 11.

The fair saw participants in both forms—physical as well as virtual.

The owner of the bull, Bore Gowda said that the bull belongs to the hallikar breed which is supposed to be stronger and bigger than the usual Indian bulls. Despite being only 3 and a half year old, Krishna has been the centre of attraction at the fair.

Hallikar is a pure breed that’s usually found in the South Karnataka, and belongs to the community of the same name known for its cattle rearing skills. The region of Mysore, Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur are known for Hallikar cows that yield high quality milk. They are also known for producing more milk than average cows.

