Pakistan

'Biryani bana sakte hain,' says Pakistan minister in viral video as Karachi deals with locust attack

Karachiites are witnessing swarms of locusts descending upon their city from Balochistan`s coastal areas. Taking a jibe over the situation, Sindh minister of agriculture Ismail Rahu has asked the people to take advantage of the situation calmly by preparing delicious delicacies such as biryani and karahi with the insects.

&#039;Biryani bana sakte hain,&#039; says Pakistan minister in viral video as Karachi deals with locust attack
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: As Pakistan's Karachi battles locust (an insect) attack, Sindh Minister of Agriculture Ismail Rahu came up with a bizarre method to deal with the infestation. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rahu can be seen telling the citizens to cook the locusts and have it with either biryani or any other dish.

Yes, you read that right! This is Rahu's suggestion to combat the havoc. 

"Iska aap barbeque kar sakte hain, biryani bana sakte hain. Kadhahi bhi ban sakti hai iski. Iski badi badi dishes banti hain. Aur aam taur pe ye desert area me khai jaati hai (You can barbecue the locusts or make its biryani. A Kadhai dish can also be prepared, along with others)," the minister says in the video, shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

He further added that it is not harmful and will not cause any threat.

Before we tell you more about the locust attack, watch the video first!

Karachiites are witnessing swarms of locusts descending upon their city from Balochistan`s coastal areas. The locusts first entered into the agricultural area of Malir in Karachi, due to which it was being feared that the crops spread on hundreds of acres of land would be ruined. Now they have spread in various parts of the city including Malir, Korangi, Bahadurabad, Hasan Square, Nazimabad and other areas where the insects were seen flying in abundance.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match, which was playing between Sindh and the North Zone at the National Stadium here, was also interrupted briefly when a locust swarm showed up. 

(With ANI inputs)

PakistanLocust attackbizarre viral stories
