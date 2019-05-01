Bizarre! UAE woman seeks divorce from husband after he stops her from playing PUBG

New Delhi: The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or better known as PUBG is an online multiplayer battle royale game which has got the world hooked on to it like crazy. So much so that a woman in UAE has sought a divorce from her husband after he stopped her from playing the game.

According to Gulf News, Director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police, Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani told the publication that lately they recieved a bizarre case where a woman in her 20s wanted to divorce her husband as he didn't allow her to play PUBG.

The woman alleged that she is being deprived of her right to choose the means of entertainment she wants. Adding more the woman claimed that she only plays with her friends and relatives.

On the other hand, the husband has reportedly maintained that he is not depriving her of any freedom but asking her not to play in order to keep the family together. But little did he know that the wife might actually head for a divorce.

Meanwhile, back home in India, several similar bizarre cases of people addicted to PUBG and other games have been reported as well.

Recently, the video of a groom playing PUBG at his wedding while the clueless bride trying to figure out what actually was happening around her has gone viral on the internet.

PUBG is based on previous mods that were created by Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene inspired by the 2000 Japanese film Battle Royale.