Couple chained for 123 days to save relationship remove shackles and do this!

A Ukranian couple decided to take the vow 'till death do us part' in a literal sense and chained themselves together. Unfortunately it was not as romantic as they thought and broke up immediately after the chain was cut.

On valentine's day in 2021, 33-year old online car salesman Alexander "Sasha" Kudlay, and 29-year old beautician Viktoria "Vika" Pustovitova, from Kharkiv in Ukraine, made news by deciding to chain themselves to one another as a form of "experiment" to help fix the problem of their recurrent breakups.

This experiment and the consequent loss of their own private space was reportedly the reason behind the cancellation of their wedding plans as well.

"Thank you all for supporting us. Look, we are now at a distance from each other. We were happy, and we are now happy to have had this experience in our lives," Alexander said as reported by Daily Mail.