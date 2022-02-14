हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

'Dil Diyan Gallan....:' Mumbai Police's Valentine's Day post wins hearts

Social media sites are flooded with lovely messages, pictures, and posts as people celebrate Valentine's Day today. And as usual, the Mumbai Police has also shared a post on Instagram to wish the citizens a safe Valentine's Day.

&#039;Dil Diyan Gallan....:&#039; Mumbai Police&#039;s Valentine&#039;s Day post wins hearts
Image credit: Instagram/ Mumbai Police

New Delhi: Social media sites are flooded with lovely messages, pictures, and posts as people celebrate Valentine's Day today. And as usual, the Mumbai Police has also shared a post on Instagram to wish the citizens a safe Valentine's Day.

Mumbai Police on its official Instagram handle has posted a series of messages that encourages the citizens to wear the mask. In the post which is accurately captioned "Dil Diyan Gallan!", one can see a conversation between a heart and a mask emoticon that ultimately spreads awareness through lovely Bollywood Hindi songs.

The Mumbai Police once again has managed to draw the attention of the citizen with its top-notch social media post. The post has garnered over 10k likes and numbers are still climbing.

