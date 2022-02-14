'Dil Diyan Gallan....:' Mumbai Police's Valentine's Day post wins hearts

New Delhi: Social media sites are flooded with lovely messages, pictures, and posts as people celebrate Valentine's Day today. And as usual, the Mumbai Police has also shared a post on Instagram to wish the citizens a safe Valentine's Day.

Mumbai Police on its official Instagram handle has posted a series of messages that encourages the citizens to wear the mask. In the post which is accurately captioned "Dil Diyan Gallan!", one can see a conversation between a heart and a mask emoticon that ultimately spreads awareness through lovely Bollywood Hindi songs.

The Mumbai Police once again has managed to draw the attention of the citizen with its top-notch social media post. The post has garnered over 10k likes and numbers are still climbing.

