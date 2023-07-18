Ex-Pakistan Minister’s Hilarious Comments Go Viral After Chandrayaan-3 Launch

In one of its landmark space operations, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, propelling India into the elite group of countries that have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. The mission holds major significance for India and its space organisation, and it is the third one after ISRO's Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2 missions. Even as the country is beaming with pride after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, a video from Pakistan has got the internet talking. The video of a Pakistani news channel shows former minister of science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry, making a very statement on the moon mission.

The Pakistani minister, while commenting on India's successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, said that they don't need to go to “great lengths” to watch the moon as they can see the moon, know the location, know the timings, and stuff.

Chaudhry's remarks, which seemed to be a lighthearted take on India's moon mission, came during a TV debate where he was asked for his reaction. While he began by congratulating India and the ISRO for the successful launch, the discussion was followed by his peculiar remarks mocking the mission, stated media reports.



At a time when Chandrayaan-3 was already trending on Twitter, the Pakistani minister's remarks left netizens in splits. While many made fun of the minister, some also took a jibe at Chaudhry for his strange comments.

One user said, "Flag mein chandrama hone aur chandrama per flag hone mein difference hota hai (There is a difference between having a moon on the flag and having a flag on the moon).”

Another user wrote, “Now we know...where u are and where we are...”

A third user, while highlighting the numerous cross-border infiltrations from Pakistan into India, wrote, “Itna sab pata hai to India mein kyun ghus aate ho baar baar? (If you know so much, then why do you guys keep entering India repeatedly?)”

About Chandrayaan-3

One of the most ambitious projects by ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 was launched successfully on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. With its second attempt to make a soft landing on the lunar surface, the LVM3 rocket is estimated to take around a month, before making a landing.