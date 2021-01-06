हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ratan Tata

Former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata travels from Mumbai to Pune to meet ailing ex-employee, Twitter erupts in applaud

Industrialist Ratan Tata travelled from Mumbai to Pune on Monday to meet a former employee has not been keeping well for the last two years.

Former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata travels from Mumbai to Pune to meet ailing ex-employee, Twitter erupts in applaud

In a noble gesture, former chairman of Tata Sons and industrialist Ratan Tata travelled from Mumbai to Pune on Monday to meet a former employee has not been keeping well for the last two years. The story was posted by Yogesh Desai, an acquaintance of the employee in question, on LinkedIn. The post has now gone viral on social media.

The 83-year-old Ratan Tata went to the former employee's residence in the Friends Society in Pune to meet him.

In his post, Yogesh also shared a picture in which Ratan Tata can be seen interacting with the employee in Pune. 

"Sir Ratan Tata (83) living legend, greatest businessman alive in India, visited the Friends Society in Pune to meet his ex-employee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for last 2 years. This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is a lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything. All that matters is being a great human being. Hats off, Sir!! I bow my head in respect," Yogesh Desai said in his post on LinkedIn.

Internet erupts in applaud for Ratan Tata

The social media is elated with Ratan Tata's gesture with many taking to Twitter to post their thoughts and opinions. "Humility personified. So much respect sir," a user said.

Rata Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 till he decided t retire on December 28, 2012. He is the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ratan TataTata SonsRatan Tata industrialist
Next
Story

Proposal gone wrong: Austrian woman tumbles from cliff moments after saying 'Yes'
  • 1,03,74,932Confirmed
  • 1,50,114Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M41S

Breaking News : Cases of corona worsens in America