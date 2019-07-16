close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jellyfish

Human-sized jellyfish stuns, then delights marine conservationist diver

At 1.5 meters or almost 5 feet, here was what is now - possibly - the biggest jellyfish ever spotted anywhere in the world.

Human-sized jellyfish stuns, then delights marine conservationist diver
This photo was tweeted by @LizzieRDaly

When Lizzie Daly took a dive off Cornwall on the English coastline, she had hoped for an encounter with a jellyfish which are known to frequent the seas here. What the marine conservationist was not prepared for, however, was the sheer size of one such jellyfish she encountered.

At 1.5 meters or almost 5 feet, here was what is now - possibly - the biggest jellyfish ever spotted anywhere in the world.

Daly had taken a dive along with her cameraperson Dan Abbott as part of Wild Ocean Week when the two noticed a peach-coloured organism moving in towards them. It did not take them long to figure that here was a barrel jellyfish making its way towards them. Soon enough, the enormity of the jellyfish became all too apparent. "We weren't expecting anything. It was an absolute delight to get that experience," Daly was quoted as saying by Washington Post.

Abbott too was equally taken aback. And equally delighted. "My first reaction was that I've never seen a jellyfish that size in my life," he said.

Both Daly and Abbott have said that they were surprised but never scared and eventually even swam in close proximity to the jellyfish.

Marine biologists are aware that in the open seas, a barrel jellyfish can grow quite large but the one observed - and captured on tape - by Daly and Abbott was even bigger than usual.

Tags:
JellyfishMarine biology
Next
Story

Young Arctic Fox stuns researchers by setting record in walking from Norway to Canada

Must Watch

PT5M10S

Lok Sabha passes NIA Amendment Bill to give more power to anti-terror agency