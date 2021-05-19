Hyderabad girl bags job at Microsoft with package worth rupees 2 crores

New Delhi: A woman named Deepthi Narkuti from Hyderabad has bagged a job at multi-national tech company Microsoft, with a stunning salary package of Rs 2 crore per annum.

She will be working at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, the USA as a software development engineer grade-2 category.

Deepti has been offered jobs with giant salary packages by several renowned companies like Amazon and Goldman Sachs.

She completed her postgraduation (Computers) from the University of Florida earlier this month.

Deepthi completed her B.Tech from Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad and then joined JP Morgan as a software engineer.

She did her postgraduation by earning a scholarship from the University of Florida after working in JP Morgan for three years.

According to a report by Hans, Deepthi received the highest annual salary out of 300 selected at the University of Florida.

