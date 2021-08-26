Intercaste couple enters Tamil Nadu village, a decade after being barred

Chennai: Love never sees your caste, but many a time it comes in between. The story of two laborers who returned to their village after a decade.. Parameshwaran and Umavathi are two laborers who fell in love 10 years ago and decided to get married. However, the parents of Parameshwaran did not accept the marriage because of different caste but Umavathi's family supported them.

After the couple got married, they were ousted by the villagers for the last 10 years. Neither they were allowed to visit the village temple nor were they allowed to use the drinking water tap in the village. They were residing at the border of the village.

Both of them decided to settle in the land which belonged to Ummavathi's mother which was inside the village. But the villagers cut off the way by putting bushes and thrones.

The couple filed a complaint in the nearest police station and the issue went up to the revenue department.

A team was launched by Thasildhar Parameshwaran with the administrative officers of the village and went to the village yesterday and conducted a meeting between the two parties. "we have come here after the directions of the collector. The issue has been resolved, we have cleared the way for them to get back to their land and we will issue the documents soon" said Parameshwaran.

He warned both the parties not to disturb them after this. The couple who got a 9-year-old kid thanked the officials for solving this decade-long matter.

