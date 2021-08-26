Baby girl born on Afghanistan evacuation flight named ‘Reach’ after aircraft’s call sign

New Delhi: Remember the baby who was born on board a US evacuation flight from Kabul? Yes, we are talking about the Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft earlier this week. The news of a new life amid the Afghanistan evacuation sent little waves of happiness in an otherwise stressful and uncertain situation.

In a new development, the parents of the Afghan baby girl have named her after the plane’s call sign – Reach. The head of US European Command told reporters on Wednesday that officials had spoken to the mother and father of the child, adding that they have decided to name her Reach because the transport aircraft’s call sign is Reach 828.

The baby girl was born Saturday. The mother and her family were then helped by the US Air Force upon landing at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

European Command said that the mother went into labour during the flight. "During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life," the Air Mobility Command said in a tweet.

"Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition," they added.

Meanwhile, two other babies have been born over the past week, whose parents were evacuated from Afghanistan, at the US military hospital in Germany.

Live TV